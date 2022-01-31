Aspira Women's Health to cover 465K more participants in state Medicaid programs
Jan. 31, 2022 4:41 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH)will cover an additional 465K lives in New Hampshire and the District of Columbia through the jurisdictions' Medicaid programs.
- In New Hampshire, 200K lives will be covered, with the remaining 265K covered in Washington, D.C.
Aspira saids it is now able to provide to provide its OVA1 ovarian cancer risk testing to nearly 80% of the Medicaid population, or ~60M lives.
Before the announcement was made, Aspira closed up 12% today.
Earlier this month, Aspira reported preliminary Q4 2021 operational results.