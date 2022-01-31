Xometry slumps 7% on Q4 outlook

  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) expects total revenue for Q4 to be in the range of $65.5M-67.5M; Preliminary total revenue includes revenue from Thomas Publishing Company acquisition on December 9, 2021, which is expected to be in the range of $3.5M-4.5M.
  • Excluding Thomas, preliminary revenue for the Q4 is expected to $62M-63M, compared to $38M Q4 2020, representing Y/Y growth of 63-66%, and Y/Y growth of 80-83% after further excluding sales of masks by one customer from both periods.
  • Gross profit margin, excluding Thomas, expected to be in the range of 27.3%-27.6% compared to 25.0% last year.
  • Company also proposed $250M convertible notes.
  • Stock slumps 7% during after hours of trading.
