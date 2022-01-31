New York Times buying Wordle in seven-figure deal
Jan. 31, 2022 4:45 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is buying Wordle, the online word-guessing game that has jumped in popularity since its October debut.
- It will add it to its burgeoning "games" segment, though it says "At the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay."
- NYT paid a price in the "low seven figures."
- Wordle - created by software engineer Josh Wardle, and calling for guessing a different five-letter mystery word every day with feedback about correct letters - saw 90 players on Nov. 1, but jumped to 300,000 nearly two months later, and today features millions of daily players.