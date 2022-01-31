Envista expands partnership with Pacific Dental Services
Jan. 31, 2022 4:47 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) announced an expansion to the company’s partnership with the dental support organization, Pacific Dental Services (PDS).
- Per the terms, the duo has extended their commercial relationship for implant and imaging for another five years. In addition, the partnership will now include Envista’s Spark clear aligners.
- For several years, PDS has partnered to offer tooth replacement solutions from Envista’s (NVST) Nobel Biocare. Recently, PDS used Envista's latest technology when they upgraded the imaging infrastructure to 3D imaging, and clear aligners mark the latest addition to the partnership.
- “We stand ready to deploy our arsenal of implant, clear aligner, and imaging solutions to drive clinical excellence and accelerate growth across their 850+ supported practice locations," remarked Filippo Impieri, Envista SVP.
- Read: In December, Envista (NVST) announced the FDA clearance of the Nobel Biocare N1 implant system.