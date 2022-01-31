SPAC Ace Global Business Acquisition II files to raise up to $74.8M for decarbonization businesses
Jan. 31, 2022 4:47 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Ace Global Business Acquisition II Limited has filed to raise up to $74.8M from an initial public offering aimed at funding mergers with businesses focused on decarbonization, gaming and e-commerce.
- In a filing, the SPAC said it plans to offer 6.5M units for $10 per unit. Each unit would consist of one share plus one-half of a warrant to purchase one share for $11.50 per share. Underwriters will be given a 45-day option to purchase up to 975,00 shares to cover any overallotments.
- EF Hutton and Brookline capital Markets are serving as lead bookrunners on the deal.
- The SPAC said that it plans to seek out combinations with businesses developing de-carbonization solutions, along with those engaged in the gaming and e-commerce sectors.
