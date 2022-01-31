SPAC Ace Global Business Acquisition II files to raise up to $74.8M for decarbonization businesses

Jan. 31, 2022 4:47 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ace Global Business Acquisition II Limited has filed to raise up to $74.8M from an initial public offering aimed at funding mergers with businesses focused on decarbonization, gaming and e-commerce.
  • In a filing, the SPAC said it plans to offer 6.5M units for $10 per unit. Each unit would consist of one share plus one-half of a warrant to purchase one share for $11.50 per share. Underwriters will be given a 45-day option to purchase up to 975,00 shares to cover any overallotments.
  • EF Hutton and Brookline capital Markets are serving as lead bookrunners on the deal.
  • The SPAC said that it plans to seek out combinations with businesses developing de-carbonization solutions, along with those engaged in the gaming and e-commerce sectors.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.