Air Industries rises 8% on ~$1.9M contract from US Air Force

Jan. 31, 2022 4:51 PM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Air Industries' (NYSE:AIRI) Long Island-based subsidiary Air Industries Machining was awarded a ~$1.9M contract to produce components for the landing gear of the US Air Force’s B1-B.
  • The deliveries are expected in 2023.
  • "One of our goals in 2022 is to expand our product line. This order furthers that goal. During the first month of 2022 we have received and announced new orders or long-term agreements totaling more than $25 million -- an excellent start to the year,” said Air Industries CEO Lou Melluzzo.
  • AIRI +8.32% after hours to $0.92
