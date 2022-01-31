Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) -1.7% post-market after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.30/share, a penny short of Wall Street consensus estimate and well below $0.58 EPS posted in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenues rose 6% Y/Y to $1.14B, in line with consensus; adjusted EBIT plunged 41% Y/Y to $121M, due to the impacts of "substantial" cost inflation and mobility coatings volume headwinds.

Q4 Performance Coatings sales increased 14.2% Y/Y to $804M, as end-markets provided strong contributions to a 5% segment volume increase and a 4.6% price and product mix benefit, but Mobility Coatings sales fell 10.1% to $333.2M, driven by a 11% decrease in volume, including notable customer supply constraint impacts.

For Q1, Axalta guides for EPS of $0.22-$0.29, below $0.36 analyst consensus estimate, with net sales rising ~5% to $1.12B, vs. $1.15B consensus, as Performance Coatings records high single-digits growth and Mobility Coatings suffers high single-digits contraction.

"Persistent global supply chain constraints have impacted volumes across the business, especially in the light vehicle end-market with semiconductors, while raw material availability has also limited volumes while driving further cost inflation across both segments," the company said, adding it is "implementing additional price actions as required to offset cost increases across our enterprise."

Axalta shares have shed 12% YTD after gaining 6% in choppy action over the past year.