Westwater Resources gets NPDES permit for site grading at Alabama graphite facility
Jan. 31, 2022 5:01 PM ETWWRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) received an NPDES Permit, required to start site grading at the Coosa graphite processing facility near Kellyton, Alabama.
- The permit has been issued by Alabama under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) to ensure WWR's construction efforts comply with the Federal Clean Water Act.
- The permit allows WWR to begin site grading activities, expected in Mar.
- WWR has plans to start production of critical graphite materials for lithium ion batteries in 2023.
- In Oct., WWR had earmarked $203M for phase 1 development of the facility.