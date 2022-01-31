Silvergate Capital acquires blockchain payment network assets from Diem Group for $182M
Jan. 31, 2022 5:13 PM ETSIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) acquired intellectual property and other technology assets related to running a blockchain payment network from the Diem Group.
- SI issued 1.2M class A shares to Diem and paid $50M in cash.
- Based on SI's closing price on Jan. 31, the aggregate value of the deal was $182M.
- SI expects to incur ~$30M of additional costs in 2022 as part of integrating the assets into its existing technology.
- The acquired assets include development, deployment and operations infrastructure, and tools for running a blockchain-based payment network.
- Included in the acquisition are proprietary software elements critical to running a regulatory-compliant stablecoin network.
- Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said the company intends to launch a stablecoin in 2022, enabled by the acquired assets and its existing technology.
- Last week, WSJ had reported that Diem would sell its technology to SI in an effort to return capital to its investor members.