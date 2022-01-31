Alexandria Real Estate 2022 FFO guidance midpoints trails consensus

Jan. 31, 2022 5:15 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The midpoint of Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE:ARE) outlook for 2022 funds from operations per share comes in just below the consensus estimate. The REIT's stock slips 0.9% in after-hours trading.

The office REIT focusing on ag, tech and life sciences expects 2022 FFO per share of $8.26-$8.46 with a midpoint of $8.36 vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $8.38 per share.

For 2022, the company assumes North America occupancy of 95.2%-95.8, rental rate increases of 30.0%-35.0%; and same-property net operating income to increase 5.5%-7.5%, or 6.5%-8.5% on a cash basis.

Q4 adjusted FFO of $1.97, matching the consensus estimate, increased from $1.95 in Q3 and from $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

Occupancy of operating properties in North America was 94.0% for Q4 2021, a 100 basis point improvement from !4 2020.

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.4B, annualized, compares with $1.3B in Q3 and increased 24% Y/Y; same-property NOI rose 5.0% and 7.5% on cash basis.

95% of Alexandria's (ARE) leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Q4 rental rate increase on was 35.9% vs. 37.9% a year ago and on cash basis was 22.9% vs. 22.6% a year earlier.

Conference call starts at 3:00 PM ET on Feb. 1.

Earlier, Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO of $1.97 in-line, revenue of $576.92M beats by $26.88M

