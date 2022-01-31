Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC withdraws $400M IPO filing
- Falcon Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC backed by veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin,withdrew plans to file for a $400M initial public offering.
- Munchin, the brother of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, filed to withdraw the IPO, according to a filing. Falcon Capital Acquisition II. originally filed in March of last year and was targeting businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industry and other areas.
- Another Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC took Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) public in the summer. The news comes as more SPACs are withdrawing their IPOs amid tepid interest in the blank-check companies, including at least four SPACS that pulled their IPO registrations last week amid market volatility.
