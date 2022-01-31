Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC withdraws $400M IPO filing

Jan. 31, 2022 5:33 PM ETSHCRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. Investor"s hand flip wood cube change the word, SPAC or SPAM on wood table and grey background. Stimulate stock market from IPO model problem effect by covid-19

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

  • Falcon Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC backed by veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin,withdrew plans to file for a $400M initial public offering.
  • Munchin, the brother of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, filed to withdraw the IPO, according to a filing. Falcon Capital Acquisition II. originally filed in March of last year and was targeting businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industry and other areas.
  • Another Alan Mnuchin-backed SPAC took Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) public in the summer. The news comes as more SPACs are withdrawing their IPOs amid tepid interest in the blank-check companies, including at least four SPACS that pulled their IPO registrations last week amid market volatility.
  • Also see, Hedge fund head Boaz Weinstein says SPACs are undervalued, misunderstood.
