Kilroy Realty 2022 FFO guidance midpoint exceeds consensus
Jan. 31, 2022 5:37 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) expects 2022 FFO per share of $4.35-$4.55 with a midpoint of $4.45 per share, better than the consensus estimate of $4.34 per share.
- Assumptions for the year include $200M-$500M of dispositions, same-store cash net operating income of 4.5%-5.5%, and year-end occupancy of 91.0%-92.0%.
- The company's stabilized portfolio was 91.9% occupied vs. 91.2% at Dec. 31, 2020.
- GAAP rents increased 20.2% in Q4 2021 and cash rents rose 6.9% from prior levels.
- Q4 same-store cash NOI rose 9.8% Y/Y.
- Conference call starts at 1:00 PM ET on Feb. 1.
