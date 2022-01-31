Kilroy Realty 2022 FFO guidance midpoint exceeds consensus

  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) expects 2022 FFO per share of $4.35-$4.55 with a midpoint of $4.45 per share, better than the consensus estimate of $4.34 per share.
  • Assumptions for the year include $200M-$500M of dispositions, same-store cash net operating income of 4.5%-5.5%, and year-end occupancy of 91.0%-92.0%.
  • The company's stabilized portfolio was 91.9% occupied vs. 91.2% at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • GAAP rents increased 20.2% in Q4 2021 and cash rents rose 6.9% from prior levels.
  • Q4 same-store cash NOI rose 9.8% Y/Y.
  • Conference call starts at 1:00 PM ET on Feb. 1.
  • Earlier, Kilroy Realty (KRC) FFO of $1.05 beats by $0.09, revenue of $261.09M beats by $13.86M
