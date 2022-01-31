Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission for the development of natural gas projects in the country.

The proposed projects include Vista Pacífico LNG, a natural gas liquefaction project in Topolobampo; a natural gas regasification project in La Paz, Baja California Sur; and the resumption of operations of the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline in Sonora.

Sempra said the development of the projects will allow CFE to optimize excess natural gas and pipeline capacity from Texas toTopolobampo in order to increase its natural gas supply to its power plants in Baja California Sur.

Sempra Energy is "a durable utility and energy infrastructure company that provides a mix of both stability and income growth," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.