Spire Global rises 8% as preliminary Q4 revenue soars 111% Y/Y

Jan. 31, 2022 5:42 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) rose after it reported preliminary full year 2021 revenue at the top end of guidance range and 2022 outlook.
  • Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.3M, an increase of 111% Y/Y.
  • The company said that excluding the $1.8M of revenue recognized from exactEarth during Q4, revenue for the fourth quarter would have been $13.5M, an increase of 86% Y/Y.
  • Full year 2021 revenue is expected to grow 53% Y/Y to $43.7M.
  • As of Dec. 31, annual recurring revenue (ARR) is expected to be ~$70.8M, an increase of ~96% Y/Y.
  • The company said 2021 ARR Net Retention Rate is ~104%, in-line with previously issued guidance.
  • Select preliminary 2022 outlook:
  • Spire expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $85M to $90M.
  • The company expects ARR as of Dec. 31, 2022 to be between $100M and $105M.
  • The company expects that it will timely file its Form 10-K on or before March 31, and plans to host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results in the second week of March 2022.
  • SPIR +8.43% after hours to $2.70
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.