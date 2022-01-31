Spire Global rises 8% as preliminary Q4 revenue soars 111% Y/Y
Jan. 31, 2022 5:42 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) rose after it reported preliminary full year 2021 revenue at the top end of guidance range and 2022 outlook.
- Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.3M, an increase of 111% Y/Y.
- The company said that excluding the $1.8M of revenue recognized from exactEarth during Q4, revenue for the fourth quarter would have been $13.5M, an increase of 86% Y/Y.
- Full year 2021 revenue is expected to grow 53% Y/Y to $43.7M.
- As of Dec. 31, annual recurring revenue (ARR) is expected to be ~$70.8M, an increase of ~96% Y/Y.
- The company said 2021 ARR Net Retention Rate is ~104%, in-line with previously issued guidance.
- Select preliminary 2022 outlook:
- Spire expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $85M to $90M.
- The company expects ARR as of Dec. 31, 2022 to be between $100M and $105M.
- The company expects that it will timely file its Form 10-K on or before March 31, and plans to host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results in the second week of March 2022.
- SPIR +8.43% after hours to $2.70