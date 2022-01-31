One of the largest biotech ETFs has the second highest short interest float of U.S. ETFs
Jan. 31, 2022 5:43 PM ETSPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), ARNA, FATE, CYTKTPTX, BHVN, XOPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI), one of the largest U.S. biotech ETFs, has a short interest ("SI") percent of float of 57.7%, according to data from S3 Partners.
- That's second only to SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), with a SI % float of 91.8%.
- S3 says that U.S. equities have an average SI % of 4.7%. The firm adds that out of 2,739 ETFs and fund with active shares shorted, the average SI % of float for them is 18.96%.
- The biotech sector as a whole has been hammered over the last six months. Over that time, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has declined ~25% through today's close.
- The top five holdings in XBI, as of Dec. 31, 2021, are Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA), Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN), Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE).
- Other biotech ETFs are already deep in the red to start the year.