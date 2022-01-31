Sikorsky Aircraft, an LMT company bags ~$685 and ~$102M modification contracts for Naval Air Systems

Lockheed Martin Canada Mission Systems and Training in Ottawa on August 8, 2020

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a ~$684.95M fixed-price incentive modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047).
  • This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of nine low rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K heavy lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support.
  • Work is expected to be completed in July 2025.
  • Sikorsky Aircraft is also awarded a not-to-exceed ~$101.88M firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004).
  • This modification adds scope to procure long lead items for full rate production, Lot 7, CH-53K aircraft.
  • Work is expected to be completed in December 2022.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity for both.
