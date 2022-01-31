Cirrus Logic shares rise as much as 10% postmarket on Q3 earnings beat

  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares rose as much as 10% postmarket, before paring gains, after the firm reported Q3 earnings and revenue above consensus estimates.
  • Q3 non-GAAP EPS was $2.54 while revenue rose 12.9% to $548.4M.
  • High-performance mixed-signal sales in Q3 nearly doubled Y/Y, offsetting the 10.5% decline in audio sales.
  • CRUS forecast Q4 revenue of $400M-440M, down 23% sequentially due to an expected reduction in smartphones volumes, but 43% higher Y/Y at the midpoint, owing to higher avg. selling prices and launch of flagship smartphones.
  • The company expects Q4 GAAP gross margin of 51-53%, while combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses in Q4 are anticipated to be $150M-156M.
  • At the time of publishing, CRUS shares trimmed earlier gains and fell as much as 8% aftermarket.
