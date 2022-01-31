Capital Southwest Q3 earnings helped by record deal activity, repayment volume
Jan. 31, 2022 5:52 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) fiscal Q3 results highlight the company's record deal activity, along with robust volume in repayment activity.
- Q3 interest income from non-control/non-affiliate investments of $14.81M gained from $11.31M in the same period a year ago.
- Q3 interest income from affiliate investments were $2.12M, up from $1.8M in Q3 2020.
- Total investment income of $22.31M in Q3 topped the $20.6M consensus and increased from $19.04M in the year-ago period.
- Q3 operating expenses of $10.5M vs. $9.1M in Q3 2020.
- Q3 net asset value per share of $16.19 in Q3 edged higher from $16.01 in the prior quarter.
- Shares of CSWC tick higher by 0.8% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m.
- Earlier, Capital Southwest declared a $0.48 per share dividend.