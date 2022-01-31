Amgen, Novartis amend Aimovig licensing and collaboration agreement
Jan. 31, 2022 6:02 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS), AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have added an amendment to a licensing and collaboration agreement for the migraine medication Aimovig (erenumab).
- The amendments results in Novartis having sole rights to commercialize Aimovig outside of the United States and Japan. Also, Amgen no longer has to pay royalties to Novartis on sales of Aimovig in the U.S.
- Also, the two companies will no longer share the commercialization costs of Aimovig in the U.S., though they will share development expenses worldwide.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schonberger calls Amgen "a good pick for bargain hunters."