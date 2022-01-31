Amgen, Novartis amend Aimovig licensing and collaboration agreement

Jan. 31, 2022 6:02 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS), AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Amgen office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have added an amendment to a licensing and collaboration agreement for the migraine medication Aimovig (erenumab).
  • The amendments results in Novartis having sole rights to commercialize Aimovig outside of the United States and Japan. Also, Amgen no longer has to pay royalties to Novartis on sales of Aimovig in the U.S.
  • Also, the two companies will no longer share the commercialization costs of Aimovig in the U.S., though they will share development expenses worldwide.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schonberger calls Amgen "a good pick for bargain hunters."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.