Harmonic slides 7% on Q1 and FY 2022 guidance below consensus
Jan. 31, 2022 6:25 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports Q4 revenue $155.8M, up 18% Y/Y, beats estimates by $3.08M.
- Bifurcating Cable Access segment revenue: $69.7M, up 53% Y/Y; Video segment revenue: $86.1M, flat Y/Y.
- Gross margin: GAAP 50.0% (vs. 54.4% prior ) and non-GAAP 50.5% (vs. 55.3% prior)
- Cable segment gross margin narrows to 40.3% vs. 53.7% prior.
- Video segment gross margin expands to 58.8% vs. 56.2% prior.
- Adjusted EBITDA: $23.8M vs. $26.4M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.10.
- Non-GAAP Guidance Q1 2022: Revenue $134-149M (vs. consensus $127.35M) ; Gross margin 45.6-46.8%; EPS $0.01-0.06 (vs. consensus $0.05)
- Non-GAAP Guidance FY 2022: Revenue $570-596M (vs. consensus $578.49M) ; Gross margin 48.5-50.7%; EPS $0.26-0.40 (vs. consensus $0.49)
- Patrick Harshman, president and CEO "Our results reflect continuing strong sales growth in our Cable Access segment and solid operating profit in our transforming Video segment. We exited the year with record backlog and deferred revenue and expanding customer relationships, providing Harmonic with a strong foundation for sustained momentum as we enter 2022 and continue to execute on our video streaming and broadband cable access growth strategies."
- Stock stumbles 7% during after market hours
