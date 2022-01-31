Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) +2.4% post-market after posting a smaller than forecast FQ1 loss while revenues rose by two-thirds from the prior-year period to $409M, ahead of analyst estimates, citing increasing demand for its oil and gas well drilling services.

Q4 operating revenues by segment: North America Solutions +69% Y/Y to $341M, International Solutions +254% to $37.2M, and Offshore Gulf of Mexico 9.2% to $29.3M.

H&P said its North America Solutions segment exited FQ1 with 154 active rigs, increasing more than 20% during the quarter, but the segment's Q1 operating loss rose to $28.9M from a $60.7M loss in the prior quarter, as the costs associated with reactivating rigs rose to $20.5M compared to $6.6M in Q4.

For Q2, H&P expects North America Solutions operating gross margins of $100M-$115M, including $11M in estimated reactivation costs, as it estimates exiting the quarter at 165-175 contracted rigs.

"Increasing demand for super-spec rigs has predictably led to a very tight market in 2022," President and CEO John Lindsay said. "As expected, this demand increase resulted in a significant uptick in our rig count during the first fiscal quarter, which we anticipate will likely be followed by a more moderate, yet still healthy increase" in FQ2.

"Notwithstanding the activity improvements and higher commodity prices that have benefited the industry... substantially higher pricing is still required in order to generate the returns necessary to attract and retain investors and for this business to be vibrant and sustainable," Lindsay said.

Helmerich & Payne shares have bounced 35% since hitting a 52-week closing low of $21.28 on December 1.