Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for young children could be authorized end of Feb. - WaPo
Jan. 31, 2022 8:21 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children under the age of five years old by the end of February, The Washington Post reports.
- The regimen potentially approved would be composed of two shots, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the situation.
- In addition, Pfizer and BioNTech could file for an Emergency Use Authorization in this age group as soon as tomorrow.
- In October, the FDA cleared the shot for those aged 5 to 11 years at the ten micrograms dose level.
- Earlier this month, President Biden chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said he hoped the vaccine for under 5-year-olds would be authorized some time in February.