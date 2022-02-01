The Environmental Protection Agency said it will resume enforcement of a rule that limits emissions of mercury, lead and other toxic pollutants from coal-fired and oil-fired power plants.

The EPA action would restore a 2012 rule imposed during the Obama administration that was withdrawn in 2020 under the Trump presidency.

"Sound science makes it clear that we need to limit mercury and toxins in the air to protect children and vulnerable communities from dangerous pollution," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

Regan had told the Wall Street Journal last week that the EPA would move to toughen rules on power plants as part of President Biden's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Edison Electric Institute lobbying group praised the EPA move, saying mercury emissions from power plants have been reduced by 81% since 2010.

