Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) subsidiary Georgia Power has taken another step toward shutting down its coal-fired power plants, disclosing plans to shutter all but two of its coal-fired units by 2028, according to the company's latest integrated resource plan filed with the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Georgia Power said it would close 12 coal units that produce 3,500 MW by 2028, leaving only two units at its Plant Bowen facility north of Atlanta running until 2035 at the latest.

The utility also plans to add more than 2,300 MW of natural gas gathering capacity, double its renewable generation to 11.5 GW by 2035, and seek approval to own and operate 1,000 MW of energy storage systems such as massive batteries to better allow solar to reliably power homes when the sun is not shining.

Regulators at the Georgia PSC likely will vote on Georgia Power's plan this summer.

Southern Co. is "swiftly transitioning away from coal, embracing the use of renewable and nuclear energy," and its investor appeal is raised by an attractive dividend yield, Alex Galanis writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.