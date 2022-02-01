Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) captured the imagination of retail investors shortly after going public in late 2020, nearly quadrupling its listing price in a little over three months and becoming one of the faces of the meme-stock revolution. However, since early 2021, the stock has fallen back to Earth, losing nearly two-thirds of its value and returning to levels last seen during its early trading days.

Now that it has ridden the meme rollercoaster, can Palantir (PLTR) get back on track and build a solid investor base as a long-term player in the software business? In other words: is PLTR a buy at these levels?

Meme Stock Hangover

Palantir (PLTR) shares have been falling steadily the last few weeks, tumbling 30% since the beginning of the year while the S&P 500 index has slid only 7%. The stock’s 12-month performance is even worse, with the stock plunging 64% versus the S&P’s 17% decline.

Shares hit a 52-week low of $11.75 on Jan. 24 nearly one year after reaching a high of $39.22 on Feb. 8, 2021. The stock made its market debut on Sept. 30, 2020, through a direct listing, opening at $10 per share.

The company, which specializes in data analytics software and platform development, reported a net loss $102M for Q3 2021, while revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $392M. When the company reported its earnings in November, Palantir said it expected 2021 revenue to soar 40% from the prior year to $1.53B.

Is Palantir a Buy?

Despite strong revenue growth, Wall Street analysts, on average, have a hold rating on the stock. Of the 10 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, two rated the stock a strong buy, four a hold, two a sell and two a strong sell. SA authors have rated it a buy, on average.

SA’s Quant ratings, however, rank the stock a sell. While Palantir received an A+ for growth, it earned a C- for valuation and profitability, and a D- for momentum.

“Even with the recent selloff, we think there will be further downside in 2022. We see risk that shares over the next year trade to a range of $12 to $16,” wrote analysts at William Blair, in a recent note. The firm has an underperform rating on the stock.

Blair analysts also said that they believed certain risks still have not been priced into the stock, namely Palantir’s ability to accelerate revenue from commercial customers. The company still relies heavily on government contract work.

Some already see Palantir as fairly valued. In column published on Jan. 29, SA contributor “Growth at a Good Price” said that by using weighted cost of capital as the required rate of return, they reached a fair value price of close to $13 for the stock.

Others are more optimistic. SA contributor The Value Portfolio wrote recently that “Palantir isn't a value trap as some think, rather it's a rapidly growing company with strong FCF potential.”