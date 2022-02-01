Wolfspeed secures $650M capital raise via debt offering

Jan. 31, 2022 11:52 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has priced an upsized offering of $650M of its 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering (from $500M).
  • Initial purchasers are granted n option to purchase up to an additional $100M of the Notes.
  • The initial conversion rate is 7.8602 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$127.22/share).
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions, for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is February 3, 2022.
