ImmunityBio's Anktiva (N-803) shows promising action in HIV study

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) announced promising study results that demonstrate the activation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in people living with HIV by it’s IL-15 superagonist Anktiva (N-803).

Anktiva stimulates latent HIV replication (the “kick”) in CD4 memory cells allowing the previously hidden infected cells to be revealed and eliminated (the “kill”) by CD8 and NK cells.

This mechanism is key for killing cells that harbor latent virus, thereby reducing viral reservoirs in antiretroviral (ART)-suppressed HIV patients and ultimately ridding the body of the virus and the threat of re-activation.

These positive clinical findings support ImmunityBio’s “Kick-and-Kill” strategy to cure HIV.

The study enrolled 16 individuals, of which 11 completed all three doses. The maximum tolerated dose was 6.0 mcg/kg.

The primary clinical adverse events (AEs) reported were an injection site rash and adenopathy and four participants experienced a grade 1 or 2 QTc prolongation, which was deemed unrelated to the N-803 administration. There were no significant laboratory AEs attributable to N-803.

Multiple Phase 1 and 2 trials with Anktiva in patients with HIV are ongoing.

Shares up 6.5% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $5.82.