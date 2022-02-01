Equifax to acquire HR management solutions firm, Efficient Hire
Feb. 01, 2022 12:44 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has signed an agreement to acquire Efficient Hire, a provider of cloud recruiting, onboarding and HR management solutions.
- "Efficient Hire will enhance our robust suite of employer services, and bolster our largest and fastest-growing business: Workforce Solutions," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax.
- Efficient Hire offers a portfolio of solutions that is specially tailored to meet the needs of hourly employers, with an emphasis on helping firms in the restaurant, staffing, building services, senior care and hospitality industries quickly and efficiently scale their workforces. Its offerings include HR management solutions for areas such as I-9/E-Verify, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and the Affordable Care Act.
- The transaction is expected to close in February 2022.