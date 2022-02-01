Asia-Pacific stocks higher tracking gains on Wall Street

Japan +0.15%. Japan's manufacturing activity grew in January on stronger output and new orders - Reuters.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI in January rose to 55.4, up from a 54.6 flash reading and the previous month's final of 54.3.

China Closed.

Hong Kong Closed.

Australia +0.49%. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its cash rate at 0.1%, going against market expectations for a rate hike, although it ended its bond buying program as predicted.

Australia’s retail sales in December fell 4.4% to A$31.9B ($22.53B), after a 7.3% jump in November.

Sales were still up 4.8% on a year ago and sharply higher for the December quarter as a whole, suggesting household spending made a major contribution to economic growth.

India +1.17%. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country’s annual budget on Tuesday for the fiscal year that starts on April 1.

Economists are expecting measures that support growth and also allow the government to reduce its deficits and debt accumulation at the same time.

Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 rose 1.89% to 4,515.55, Dow Jones added 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to reach 35,131.86, while Nasdaq rose 3.41% to 14,239.88.

Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude up 0.29% to $88.41 per barrel, while Brent was up 0.30% to $89.53.

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday. Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.64 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,797.60.

Spot silver was flat at $22.44 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $1,020.70 and palladium fell 1.6% to $2,312.70.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.16%; S&P 500 -0.25%; Nasdaq -0.23%.