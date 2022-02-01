Acer Therapeutics secures new U.S. patent for ACER-001 for urea cycle disorders
Feb. 01, 2022 1:35 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), RLFTFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) announced that its collaboration partner, Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), has been issued a new patent from the USPTO for certain claims related to ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate).
- Specifically, patent 11,202,767 covers methods of use claims related to ACER-001's multi-particulate dosage formulation for oral administration as a potential treatment for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).
- These claims are in addition to the previously reported issuance of patent 11,154,521, which covers pharmaceutical composition claims of ACER-001.
- Both patents have an expiration date in 2036.
- Acer's NDA for ACER-001 to treat UCDs is currently under FDA review, with a PDUFA target action date of June 5, 2022.