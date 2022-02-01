New finance chief at Rogers Communications
Feb. 01, 2022 1:48 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) announces that Glenn Brandt has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today.
- Glenn brings 35 years of financial management experience to the role, including 30 years of career progression within Rogers across Treasury, Investor Relations and Corporate Development and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.
- “I am honoured and excited to take on this new role at such a critical time in our company’s history,” said Mr. Brandt. “I look forward to working with the team to build on Rogers’ strong legacy of growth, deliver on our key priorities, and enhance value for our shareholders.”