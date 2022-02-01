T-Mobile extends 5G leadership, secures additional mid-band spectrum
Feb. 01, 2022 2:05 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) invested nearly $3B in the FCC’s Auction 110, securing additional mid-band spectrum to further fuel its Ultra Capacity 5G network.
- The Un-carrier won an average of 21 MHz of mid-band spectrum in key areas home to 184M people across U.S., which it will deploy to add additional depth to its already strong Ultra Capacity 5G, delivering even faster speeds and greater performance.
- “While Verizon and AT&T remain locked in a 5G race for second place, we’ll use this additional spectrum to take our 5G network to the next level and deliver even greater 5G performance to our customers across the nation,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile.
- With additional mid-band spectrum won in auction 110, and the C-band won last year, the Un-carrier will continue to extend its 5G lead in key areas across the country.
- T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with a network that covers 310M people and is nearly 2x larger than AT&T’s and nearly 5x larger than Verizon’s. 210 million of those people are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G – over 2x more people than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and multitudes more than AT&T’s 5G+.
- And T-Mobile isn’t slowing down, with plans to bring Ultra Capacity 5G to 260M people this year and 300M in 2023.
- Recently, TMUS reported that it will fire its corporate employees by April 2, who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.