Feb. 01, 2022

  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) signed a strategic platform license (SPL) with Intima Bioscience, a biotech developing genetically engineered cell therapies for solid tumor cancer.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Intima obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.
  • In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.
  • Intima is currently running a Phase 1/2 clinical study of its lead checkpoint cell therapy candidate, which targets the immune checkpoint CISH in patients with gastrointestinal and colon cancers.
