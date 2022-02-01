MaxCyte signs strategic platform license to advance tumor infiltrating lymphocytes programs
Feb. 01, 2022 2:39 AM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) signed a strategic platform license (SPL) with Intima Bioscience, a biotech developing genetically engineered cell therapies for solid tumor cancer.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Intima obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.
- In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.
- Intima is currently running a Phase 1/2 clinical study of its lead checkpoint cell therapy candidate, which targets the immune checkpoint CISH in patients with gastrointestinal and colon cancers.