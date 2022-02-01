Nio January 2022 deliveries rose 34% Y/Y to 9,652 vehicles
Feb. 01, 2022 3:22 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) delivered 9,652 vehicles in January 2022, an increase of 33.6% Y/Y, and down 8% over December 2021 deliveries of 10,489 vehicles.
- The deliveries consisted of 1,531 ES8s, 5,247 ES6s, and 2,874 EC6s.
- As of January 31, 2022, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 176,722 vehicles.
- In January 2022, the Company released Aspen 3.0.5 NO, which is exclusively developed for Norway, marking its first firmware over-the-air update (FOTA) outside of China.
- As of January 31, Nio (NIO) has pushed FOTA updates to its users for over 1.3M times cumulatively, releasing 199 new features and 401 enhancements.
- In addition, the Company has been accelerating the deployment of its power, sales and service network. As of January 31, Nio has built 836 Power Swap stations, 3,766 Power Chargers and 3,656 destination chargers, and opened 42 NIO Houses, 341 NIO Spaces, 55 NIO Service Centers and 180 authorized service centers across China.
- On Jan.31, 2022, Nio shares hit a 52-week low.