Li Auto January 2022 deliveries rise 128% Y/Y to 12,268 vehicles
Feb. 01, 2022 3:54 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered 12,268 Li ONEs in January 2022, representing an increase of 128.1% Y/Y, but down 12.9% from December 2021 deliveries of 14,087 units.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 136,356 since the vehicle’s market debut.
- “We have delivered over 10,000 Li ONEs for the third consecutive month, achieving a new record for domestic branded premium vehicles priced above RMB300,000 in China,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.
- As of January 31, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores in 105 cities, as well as 276 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.
