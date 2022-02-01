European indices in green amid key economic and manufacturing data

Feb. 01, 2022 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Money Background

MistikaS/E+ via Getty Images

Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI Final: 58.7 (Forecast 59, Previous 59.0)

London +0.87%.

Germany +1.27%. Retail Sales fell 5.5% M/M vs. forecast of -1.4%, previous 0.6%.

German Markit Manufacturing PMI Final: 59.8 compared to expectations of 60.5, previous 60.5.

German Unemployment Rate: 5.1% (Forecast 5.2%, Previous 5.2%). Change SA: -48k (Forecast -6k, Previous -23k)

France +1.21%. French Markit Manufacturing PMI of 55.5 in-line with forecast 55.5 and previous month's reading.

French annual inflation came in at 3.3%, down from 3.4% in December and above an average forecast of 3.0%. CPI: 0.3% M/M (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.2%).

Italian Markit Manufacturing PMI: 58.3 (Forecast 61.2, Previous 62.0).

Spanish Markit Manufacturing PMI: 56.2 (Forecast 56, Previous 56.2).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.3%, with financial services leading gains.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.01%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.30%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.87%; CAC +0.55%; DAX +1.43% and EURO STOXX +1.62%.

