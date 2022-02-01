Twist Bio collaborates with Abcam to discover antibodies for diagnostic and research use

Feb. 01, 2022 4:26 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), ABCMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) have announced a licensing agreement under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Bioscience grants Abcam the right to engage in R&D activities using Twist single domain (VHH) synthetic antibody library.
  • Abcam has the option to nominate, license and commercialize antibody sequences for diagnostic and research use, in return for license fees and commercial milestone payments.
  • Twist retains the rights to the same sequences for therapeutic application.
  • Recently, TWST partnered with Artisan Development Labs to discover cell therapies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.