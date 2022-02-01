Twist Bio collaborates with Abcam to discover antibodies for diagnostic and research use
Feb. 01, 2022 4:26 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), ABCMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) have announced a licensing agreement under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Bioscience grants Abcam the right to engage in R&D activities using Twist single domain (VHH) synthetic antibody library.
- Abcam has the option to nominate, license and commercialize antibody sequences for diagnostic and research use, in return for license fees and commercial milestone payments.
- Twist retains the rights to the same sequences for therapeutic application.
- Recently, TWST partnered with Artisan Development Labs to discover cell therapies.