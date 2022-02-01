XPeng reports January deliveries of 12,922 vehicles, up 115%
Feb. 01, 2022 4:30 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) maintains strong momentum with monthly deliveries in January 2022 of 12,922 Smart EVs, representing an increase of 115% Y/Y, demonstrating the Company’s solid business momentum and execution capability and exceeding the monthly delivery benchmark of 10,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.
- The Company’s cumulative deliveries surpassed 150,000 as of January 31, 2022.
- Deliveries in January consisted of 6,707 P7s (+81% Y/Y), 2,186 G3 and G3i smart compact SUVs as well as 4,029 P5 smart family sedans, bringing total deliveries to over 11,000 since its launch on September 15.
- The Company continues to expand its supercharging facilities to address increasing customer demand and currently offers fast and reliable supercharging services to customers at 813 stations in 333 cities across China.
- In another news, Li Auto January 2022 deliveries rise 128% Y/Y to 12,268 vehicles; Nio January 2022 deliveries rose 34% Y/Y to 9,652 vehicles.