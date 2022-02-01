Novozymes A/S GAAP EPS of DKK11.23, revenue of DKK14.95B
- Novozymes A/S press release (OTCPK:NVZMF): FY GAAP EPS of DKK11.23.
- Revenue of DKK14.95B (+6.7% Y/Y).
Novozymes expects an organic sales growth of 3-7% vs. estimated growth of 6.16% at midpoint. Sales growth in Danish kroner is expected to be around 3 percentage point higher than the organic sales growth outlook of 3-7%. The year is expected to be off to a good start.
EBIT-margin is expected at 25%-26% including re-investments in the business and despite an impact from significantly higher input costs. ROIC incl. goodwill at 16%-17%. FCF bef. acq. at DKK 1.7-2.1bn including DKK 2.5-2.8bn in CAPEX supporting long-term growth, especially in advanced protein solutions.