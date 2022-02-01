Kratos and Kymeta inks strategic partnership to develop advanced antenna technologies

  • Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to jointly develop products and solutions that will enable modern, virtualized ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of next generation mobile satellite antennas.
  • “Today’s modem/antenna interface assumes an analog, static, one-for-one relationship at a time when the space layer has evolved to include highly dynamic multi-orbit networks and software-defined payloads,” said Greg Quiggle, Vice President of Space Product Management at Kratos. “Remote terminals must digitally transform, embracing the unique capabilities of electronically steered antennas (ESA) and universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) to dynamically enable multi-beam, multi-band, and multi-use at the network edge.”
  • The Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kymeta ESA with a software-defined uCPE based on Kratos OpenSpace technology, all in a unified terminal package.
  • The jointly developed products will conform to industry standards, including the IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard, v1.0 from the Digital IF Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium (DIFI).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.