Kratos and Kymeta inks strategic partnership to develop advanced antenna technologies
Feb. 01, 2022 5:25 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to jointly develop products and solutions that will enable modern, virtualized ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of next generation mobile satellite antennas.
- “Today’s modem/antenna interface assumes an analog, static, one-for-one relationship at a time when the space layer has evolved to include highly dynamic multi-orbit networks and software-defined payloads,” said Greg Quiggle, Vice President of Space Product Management at Kratos. “Remote terminals must digitally transform, embracing the unique capabilities of electronically steered antennas (ESA) and universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) to dynamically enable multi-beam, multi-band, and multi-use at the network edge.”
- The Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kymeta ESA with a software-defined uCPE based on Kratos OpenSpace technology, all in a unified terminal package.
- The jointly developed products will conform to industry standards, including the IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard, v1.0 from the Digital IF Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium (DIFI).