Centogene makes Kim Stratton permanent CEO; secures $62M financing
Feb. 01, 2022 5:41 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)ORPHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has appointed Kim Stratton as Chief Executive Officer, transitioning from her prior designation as Interim CEO.
- This nomination follows extension of medical leave by Dr. Andrin Oswald, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, who has resigned from his position in order to focus on his recovery.
- Dr. Oswald will continue to be available to CENTOGENE as an advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
- Kim Stratton's appointment as a managing director will be formalized at the next shareholder meeting.
- Most recently, Stratton was CEO of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients living with rare diseases.
- The company also announced the nomination of Prof. Andreas Busch as a member of the Supervisory Board, which will be proposed to the shareholders at the next General Meeting. Dr. Busch will also serve with immediate effect as a member ad interim of the Company’s Supervisory Board.
- Centogene (CNTG) also closed Є15M (approx. $17M) private placement financing from investors led by DPE Deutsche Private Equity, TVM Capital Life Science, and Careventures, as well as the entry into a $45M senior secured loan facility provided by Oxford Finance LLC, a specialty finance firm providing senior debt to life sciences and healthcare companies.