Epson inks Heitek Automation as distributor in the Western Region

Feb. 01, 2022 5:43 AM ETSeiko Epson Corporation (SEKEF), SEKEYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation (OTCPK:SEKEF), the worldwide Epson Group, announced that Epson Robots has signed Heitek Automation, a premier distributor of automation products and solutions, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions.
  • Epson's range of high-performance, easy-to-use industrial robots combined with Heitek's automation expertise offers the Western region simple to integrate solutions for machine, integration, or MRO applications.
  • Heitek offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated solutions.
  • With an uptick of automation across the Western region, Epson's partnership brings exceptional value and easy-to-integrate solutions to meet the automation needs of Heitek's customers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.