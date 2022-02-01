Epson inks Heitek Automation as distributor in the Western Region
Feb. 01, 2022 5:43 AM ETSeiko Epson Corporation (SEKEF), SEKEYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation (OTCPK:SEKEF), the worldwide Epson Group, announced that Epson Robots has signed Heitek Automation, a premier distributor of automation products and solutions, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions.
- Epson's range of high-performance, easy-to-use industrial robots combined with Heitek's automation expertise offers the Western region simple to integrate solutions for machine, integration, or MRO applications.
- Heitek offers the complete lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated solutions.
- With an uptick of automation across the Western region, Epson's partnership brings exceptional value and easy-to-integrate solutions to meet the automation needs of Heitek's customers.