Kia America sales down 5.5% in January
Feb. 01, 2022 6:00 AM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kia America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports January sales slipped 5.5% Y/Y to 42,488 units.
- The company has set a new January record for overall electrified vehicle sales, exceeding the previous mark by 36%.
- "After outpacing the industry and our own best-ever annual sales performance in 2021, Kia's shift toward electrified vehicle sales is off to a strong start with record-breaking January sales for the brand's electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 set to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks, Kia is proving - once again - that we are ahead of the industry in providing customers with the vehicles they want to drive today."
- Last week, the company reported Q4 net profit of KRW1.25T.