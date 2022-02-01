UPS Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $0.49, revenue of $27.77B beats by $700M

  • UPS press release (NYSE:UPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $0.49.
  • Revenue of $27.77B (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $700M.
  • Shares +2% PM.
  • For FY2022, the company expects consolidated revenue of about $102B vs. consensus of $99.92B, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital to be above 30%.
  • The company is planning capital expenditures to be 5.4% of revenue or approximately $5.5B, dividend payments to be around $5.2B and share repurchases to be at least $1B. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23.0%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.