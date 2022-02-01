UPS Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $0.49, revenue of $27.77B beats by $700M
Feb. 01, 2022
- UPS press release (NYSE:UPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $27.77B (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $700M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- For FY2022, the company expects consolidated revenue of about $102B vs. consensus of $99.92B, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital to be above 30%.
- The company is planning capital expenditures to be 5.4% of revenue or approximately $5.5B, dividend payments to be around $5.2B and share repurchases to be at least $1B. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23.0%.