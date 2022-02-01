Entegris Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.07, revenue of $635.2M beats by $42.69M; guides Q1 revenue above estimates

Feb. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Entegris press release (NASDAQ:ENTG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $635.2M (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $42.69M.
  • For the first quarter ending April 2, 2022, the company expects sales of $630 million to $650 million (consensus: $598.60M); net income of $111 million to $118 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.81 and $0.86.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.96 to $1.01 (consensus: $0.89), reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $131 million to $138 million.
