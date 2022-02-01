ArcBest Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 beats by $0.52, revenue of $1.19B beats by $60M
- ArcBest press release (NASDAQ:ARCB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 beats by $0.52.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+45.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- CEO comment: "2021 was a year of immense challenges – from the ongoing pandemic to extreme supply chain pressures – but our team stayed focused on our strategic initiatives and consistently exceeded expectations. We are making smart investments across our business to advance our strategic vision and adapt to the rapidly evolving market environment, all while being true advisors to our customers. Our recent announcement of an investment we made in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software, is an example of our commitment in these areas. Investments in our people, our integrated logistics solutions, and our innovations and technology have provided ArcBest with a solid foundation and will continue to drive our company's growth, success and value-creation in 2022 and beyond."