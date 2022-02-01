Sensata Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.06, revenue of $934.6M beats by $15.93M
Feb. 01, 2022 6:06 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies press release (NYSE:ST): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $934.6M (+3.1% Y/Y) beats by $15.93M.
- "Fourth quarter results were stronger than expected. Sensata's revenue growth outpaced markets by 800 basis points offsetting meaningful declines in automotive production versus the prior-year quarter,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "While 2021 posed supply chain challenges around the world, we are pleased with how quickly and effectively we adapted to rapidly changing conditions, delivering record annual revenue for Sensata. We are continuing to execute on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Sendyne, adding key current sensing and isolation monitoring to Sensata's extensive Electrification capabilities."