Stanley Black & Decker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.10, revenue of $4.06B misses by $370M
Feb. 01, 2022 6:06 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker press release (NYSE:SWK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $4.06B (+1.5% Y/Y) misses by $370M.
- The gross margin for the quarter was 28.3%. Excluding charges, gross margin was 29.0%, down 630 basis points from prior year as price realization was more than offset primarily by commodity inflation, higher supply chain costs to serve demand and lower volumes.
- Full year free cash was $144 million primarily due to a $1.8 billion increase in inventory, excluding acquisitions, to support the strong demand outlook and longer lead times related to the challenged global supply chain. This included a substantial increase in inventory in transit of $600 million as well as higher unit costs associated with the inflation. At least $500 million of this inventory increase is anticipated to reverse in 2022.
- Guidance: 2022 Full Year Diluted GAAP EPS Of $10.10 To $10.70 And Adjusted EPS* Of $12.00 To $12.50 vs consensus of$11.94; Free Cash Flow* Expected To Approximate $2.0 Billion.
- Note: The revised post corrects Non-GAAP EPS.
