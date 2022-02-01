Dosing underway in Reviva Pharma's late-stage brilaroxazine study for schizophrenia

Schizophrenia

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) announced that the first patients have been dosed in a pivotal Phase 3 study and long-term safety trial to assess Reviva’s new chemical entity brilaroxazine for the treatment of subjects with an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia.
  • Phase 3 RECOVER trial will assess the safety and efficacy of brilaroxazine in ~400 patients with acute schizophrenia compared to placebo.
  • Brilaroxazine will be administered at fixed doses of 15 mg or 50 mg once daily for 28 days.
  • A 52-week open-label extension study will further evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of brilaroxazine in patients with stable schizophrenia.
  • Shares up 1.8% premarket at $1.72.
  • Earlier, FDA notified RVPH that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.