Dosing underway in Reviva Pharma's late-stage brilaroxazine study for schizophrenia
Feb. 01, 2022 6:14 AM ETReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) announced that the first patients have been dosed in a pivotal Phase 3 study and long-term safety trial to assess Reviva’s new chemical entity brilaroxazine for the treatment of subjects with an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia.
- Phase 3 RECOVER trial will assess the safety and efficacy of brilaroxazine in ~400 patients with acute schizophrenia compared to placebo.
- Brilaroxazine will be administered at fixed doses of 15 mg or 50 mg once daily for 28 days.
- A 52-week open-label extension study will further evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of brilaroxazine in patients with stable schizophrenia.
- Shares up 1.8% premarket at $1.72.
- Earlier, FDA notified RVPH that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia.