Gambling.com group acquires BonusFinder.com
Feb. 01, 2022 6:24 AM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) has acquired NDC Media, publisher of BonusFinder.com and related assets, a high-growth, high-margin, pure-play performance marketing business focused primarily on the online gambling industry in North America.
- The addition supports Gambling.com Group's overarching growth strategy of rapidly expanding its North American footprint and is expected to be immediately accretive.
- BonusFinder also has traction in the United States, where the Group expects to be able to accelerate their growth in the coming years.
- Under the terms, Gambling.com paid an aggregate purchase price of EUR 12.5M ($13.92M) and an earnout payment of up to EUR 19 million ($21.85M) payable in 2023 as well as an additional earnout payment of up to EUR 28.5 million ($32.8M) payable in 2024, of which EUR 10 M ($11.14M) was paid in cash and EUR 2.5M ($2.86M) in newly issued, unregistered ordinary shares.
- The cash portion was funded with available cash on hand.
- The total consideration implies a multiple of under 3.5 times expected 2023 revenue.
- The deal closed on Jan. 31 and will be consolidated into the Group Financial Statements from Feb.01.